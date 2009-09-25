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News

Acquisition Of The Remaining 10% Stake In Beijing Rising Harmony Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

25 Sep 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 18,377 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 18,377 bytes)
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