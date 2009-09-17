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News

Interest Payment Relating To Floating Rate Notes Series P1-S-0002L Issued Under CapitaLand Treasury Limited's S$3 Billion Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme

17 Sep 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,406 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,406 bytes)
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