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News

Shanghai Orient Overseas Huangpu Real Estate Co., Ltd. - Company In Members' Voluntary Liquidation

27 Apr 2010 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,117 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,117 bytes)
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