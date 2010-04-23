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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

23 Apr 2010 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 23/04/2010
2. Name of Director Peter Seah Lim Huat
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Shareholding 21/04/2010
2. Name of Registered Holder Peter Seah Lim Huat
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest Exercise of Share Options/Convertibles
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change 206,757
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.005 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice 60,660
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.001 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 3.28
No. of Shares held after the change 267,417
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.006 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 206,757 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.005 % 0 %
No. of shares held after the change 267,417 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.006 % 0 %
Footnotes % of issued share capital is based on 4,260,656,792 issued shares as at 23 April 2010.

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