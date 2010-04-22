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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

22 Apr 2010 Back

Arfat Selvam (aka Arfat Beebee Binte Noor Mohamed Abdul Latiff)

Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.

Date of change of Shareholding

Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest

Exercise of Share Options/Convertibles

Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder

No. of Shares held before the change

As a percentage of issued share capital

No. of Shares which are subject of this notice

Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received

No. of Shares held after the change

Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :

No. of shares held before the change

No. of shares held after the change

% of issued share capital is based on 4,259,970,303 issued shares as at 21 April 2010.

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