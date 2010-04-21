News
CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMall Trust - (1) 2010 1st Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement And Distribution Announcement; And (2) CMT's 1Q 2010 DPU Increases 13.2% Year-On-Year" Financial Statement And Related Announcement
For the Financial Period Ended: 31-03-2010 CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited ("CMA"), has today issued an announcement and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcement and news release posted by CMA on the SGX website www.sgx.com.