News
Announcement Of Appointment Of Independent Non-Executive Director
Country of principal residence
The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process)
Based on the Nominating Committee's review of Mr Ng's credentials and independence, the Nominating Committee recommended his appointment as an Independent Non-Executive Director. The Board, on the Nominating Committee's recommendation, recommended to the shareholders the appointment of Mr Ng, who brings with him wide ranging experience in major global companies which will be beneficial to the Board and the Company. Mr Ng's appointment as an Independent Non-Executive Director was approved at the Annual General Meeting held on 16 April 2010.
Whether appointment is executive, and if so, area of responsibility
Independent Non-Executive Director
Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years
Mr Ng was the Vice-Chairman of DBS Group Holdings Ltd ("DBS"). He retired from his executive position in July 2003 after 33 years of service with DBS.
Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries
10,000 CapitaLand shares 130,000 CapitaMalls Asia shares
Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
Past (for the last five years)
Singapore Exchange Limited Singapore Power Limited Singapore Airport Terminal Services Limited (SATS) S Daniels Plc SP Australia Networks (Distribution) Ltd SP Australia Networks (Transmission) Ltd SP Australia Networks (RE) Ltd NTUC Income Insurance Cooperative Limited PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, Tbk Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte. Ltd.
Information required pursuant to Listing Rule 704(7)(h)
Whether at any time during the last 10 years, a petition under any bankruptcy laws of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner?
Whether at any time during the last 10 years a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against a corporation of which he was a director or key executive for the winding up of that corporation on the ground of insolvency?
Whether there is any unsatisfied judgement against him?
Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment for 3 months or more, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings which he is aware of) for such purpose?
Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings which he is aware of) for such breach?
Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgement has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misinterpretation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings which he is aware of involving an allegation of fraud, misinterpretation or dishonesty on his part)?
Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any corporation?
Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director of any corporation, or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any corporation?
Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgement or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity?
Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-
(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or
(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or
(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or
(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere,
in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust?
Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere?
Information required pursuant to Listing Rule 704(7)(i)
Any prior experience as a director of a listed company?
If yes, please provide details of prior experience.
Mr Ng is a Director of Singapore Exchange Limited and Singapore Airport Terminal Services Limited, both listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). He was a Director of DBS Group Holdings Ltd, listed on the SGX-ST.