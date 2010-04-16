News
Announcement Of Cessation As Independent Non-Executive Director
|Resignation Details
|Name Of Person
|Dr Victor Fung Kwok King
|Age
|64
|Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known?
|Yes
|Effective Date Of Cessation
|16/04/2010
|Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation
|Dr Victor Fung Kwok King, who retired pursuant to Article 95 of the Articles of Association of the Company, decided not to seek for re-election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 16 April 2010 so as to further his professional and personal interests.
|Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|No
|If yes, please elaborate
|NA
|Date of Appointment to current position
|05/05/2005
|Job Title
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|Role and Responsibilities
|Non-executive
|Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)?
|Yes
|Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|5
|Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months
|1
|Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries
|Nil
|Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|Nil
|Other Directorship
|Past Directorship (for the last five years)
|Please refer to Appendix A.
|Present Directorship
|Please refer to Appendix B.
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 48,811 bytes)
- Attachment 2 (Size: 61,733 bytes)