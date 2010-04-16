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Announcement Of Cessation As Independent Non-Executive Director

16 Apr 2010 Back
Resignation Details
Name Of Person Dr Victor Fung Kwok King
Age 64
Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known? Yes
Effective Date Of Cessation 16/04/2010
Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation Dr Victor Fung Kwok King, who retired pursuant to Article 95 of the Articles of Association of the Company, decided not to seek for re-election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 16 April 2010 so as to further his professional and personal interests.
Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
If yes, please elaborate NA
Date of Appointment to current position 05/05/2005
Job Title Independent Non-Executive Director
Role and Responsibilities Non-executive
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 5
Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months 1
Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries Nil
Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil
Other Directorship
Past Directorship (for the last five years) Please refer to Appendix A.
Present Directorship Please refer to Appendix B.

 


Attachments

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  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 61,733 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 49,209 bytes)
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