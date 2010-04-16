News
Announcement Of Cessation As Independent Non-Executive Director
Is Effective Date Of Cessation Known?
Detailed Reason(s) for Cessation
Mr Lim Chin Beng, who retired pursuant to S153(6) of the Companies Act, Cap. 50 of Singapore, decided not to seek for re-appointment at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 16 April 2010 so as to further his personal interests.
Is there any difference of opinion on material matters between the person and the Board of directors?
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
Date of Appointment to current position
(i) Independent Non-Executive Director; (ii) Chairman of Executive Resource and Compensation Committee; and (iii) Chairman of Nominating Committee.
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this resignation)?
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
Number of Cessations of Appointments specified in Listing Rule 704(7) over the past 12 months
Shareholding in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries
670,131 - CapitaLand shares 29,000 - CapitaMalls Asia shares
Family relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
Past Directorship (for the last five years)
Pontiac Land Private Limited Pontiac Hotel Private Limited Singapore Press Holdings Limited Singapore Changi Airport Enterprise Pte Ltd RCMS Properties Private Limited RCMS Hotels Limited Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd SPH Mediaworks Ltd Singapore Press Holdings Foundation Limited Valuair Limited Singapore Airshow & Events Pte. Ltd. West Paces Hotel Group Asia Pte. Ltd. Altitude Trust Management Pte. Ltd. StarHub Ltd
CapitaLand Hope Foundation Changi Airport International Pte Ltd The Ascott Limited