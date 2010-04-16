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News

Results Of The Annual General Meeting And The Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 16 April 2010

16 Apr 2010 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,867 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,270 bytes)
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