News
Results Of The Annual General Meeting And The Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 16 April 2010
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
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- Attachment 1 (Size: 16,867 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
Attachments