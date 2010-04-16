News
CapitaCommercial Trust - "(1) 2010 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement And Distribution Announcement; (2) CCT's 1Q 2010 DPU Increases By 19.1% From 1Q 2009" Financial Statement And Related Announcement
For the Financial Period Ended: 31-03-2010 CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited ("CCTML"), the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.