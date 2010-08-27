CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Deregistration Of Dormant Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Intersuccess Investments Limited

27 Aug 2010 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,070 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,475 bytes)
Back to top