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News

Huaten Investment & Development Pte Ltd - Dissolution Of Dormant Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

31 Dec 2010 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,918 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,319 bytes)
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