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News

Appointment Of Members Of The Nominating Committee

30 Dec 2010 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 84,455 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 90,598 bytes)
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