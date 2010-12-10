News
CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust - (i) Proposed Acquisition By Amtrustee Berhad, On Behalf Of CMMT of Gurney Plaza Extension Property; (ii) Proposed Placement Of New Units In CMMT; (iii) Proposed Placement Of New Units To CMMT Investment Limited; (iv) Proposed Authority To Allot and Issue New Units Of Up To 20% Of The Approved Fund Size Of CMMT; And (v) Proposed Increase In The Existing Approved Fund Size Of CMMT"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 162,774 bytes)