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CapitaMalls Asia - "(1) Notice Of Change Of Address Of Share Registrar And Place Where Register Of Members Is Kept; (2) CapitaMall Trust - Notice Of Change Of Address Of Unit Registrar And Place Where Register Of Unitholders Is Kept; And (3) CapitaRetail China Trust - Notice Of Change Of Address Of Unit Registrar And Place Where Register Of Unitholders Is Kept."

22 Feb 2010 Back

CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued announcements on the above matters, as attached for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 91,985 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 63,730 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 64,807 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 91,985 bytes)
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