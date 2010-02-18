News
CapitaCommercial Trust - "(1) S$370.0 Million 2.0 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2013 - Repurchase/Cancellation Of Principal Amount of S$15.0 Million; And (2) Issuance Of S$70,000,000 3.64 Per Cent. Fixed Rate Notes Due 2015 Pursuant To The S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme."
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcements on the above matters, as attached for information.
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 22,951 bytes)
- Attachment 2 (Size: 21,922 bytes)