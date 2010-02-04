CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Shanghai Aoshun Property Co., Ltd. - Company In Members' Voluntary Liquidation

04 Feb 2010 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,013 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,415 bytes)
Back to top