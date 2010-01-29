CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Appointment Of Independent Non-Executive Director

29 Jan 2010 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,672 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,672 bytes)
Back to top