News
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
|Date of Valuation
|Name of Valuer
|Description of Property
|Valuation
|31/12/2009
|Knight Frank Petty Limited
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties.
|RMB1,908,000,000
|31/12/2009
|CB Richard Ellis (Pte) Ltd
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties.
|RMB3,784,000,000
|Additional Information
|The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours
|39 Robinson Road, #18-01 Robinson Point, Singapore 068911
|Reports are available till this date
|28/04/2010
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 959,249 bytes)