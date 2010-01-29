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Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets

29 Jan 2010 Back
Date of Valuation Name of Valuer Description of Property Valuation
31/12/2009 Knight Frank Petty Limited Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties. RMB1,908,000,000
31/12/2009 CB Richard Ellis (Pte) Ltd Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties. RMB3,784,000,000

 

Additional Information
The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours 39 Robinson Road, #18-01 Robinson Point, Singapore 068911
Reports are available till this date 28/04/2010

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 959,249 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 959,249 bytes)
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