News
Date Of Release Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2009 Financial Results Financial Statement And Related Announcement
For the Financial Period Ended: 31-12-2009 CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that it will release on Thursday, 11 February 2010, its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2009. CapitaLand will hold a presentation for analysts and the media on its financial results at 10.30 am on the same day. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com.