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News

Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets

21 Jan 2010 Back
Date of Valuation Name of Valuer Description of Property Valuation
31/12/2009 HVS International Pte Ltd Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties S$1,556,118,770

 

Additional Information
The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours 8 Shenton Way, #13-01, Singapore 068811
Reports are available till this date 20/04/2010

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 193,359 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 193,359 bytes)
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