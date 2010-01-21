News
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
|Date of Valuation
|Name of Valuer
|Description of Property
|Valuation
|31/12/2009
|HVS International Pte Ltd
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties
|S$1,556,118,770
|Additional Information
|The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours
|8 Shenton Way, #13-01, Singapore 068811
|Reports are available till this date
|20/04/2010
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 193,359 bytes)