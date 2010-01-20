CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Heliconia Investment Private Limited - Company In Members' Voluntary Liquidation

20 Jan 2010 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,889 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,889 bytes)
Back to top