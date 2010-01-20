News
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
|Date of Valuation
|Name of Valuer
|Description of Property
|Valuation
|31/12/2009
|Knight Frank Pte Ltd
|Raffles City
250 & 252 North Bridge Road,
2 Stamford Road and 80 Bras Basah Road
Note: CMT's 40% interest in Raffles City amounted to S$1,020.0 million.
|S$2,550,000,000
|Additional Information
|The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours
|39 Robinson Road, #18-01 Robinson Point, Singapore 068911
|Reports are available till this date
|19/04/2010
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 75,346 bytes)