News
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
|Date of Valuation
|Name of Valuer
|Description of Property
|Valuation
|31/12/2009
|Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties.
|S$4,172,000,000
|31/12/2009
|Knight Frank Pte Ltd
|Raffles City, 250 & 252 North Bridge Road, 2 Stamford Road and 80 Bras Basah Road Note: CCT's 60% interest in Raffles City amounted to S$1,530,000,000
|S$2,550,000,000
|Additional Information
|The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours
|39 Robinson Road #18-01, Robinson Point, Singapore 068911
|Reports are available till this date
|19/04/2010
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 41,778 bytes)