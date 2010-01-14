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Proposed Joint Venture With Hersing Corporation Ltd To Own And Manage Self-Storage Facilities

14 Jan 2010 Back

CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to inform that it is exploring a possible joint venture with Hersing Corporation Ltd ("Hersing") to own and manage self-storage facilities under the brand "StorHub". Pursuant to the above, CapitaLand's wholly owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Limited, has entered into a non-legally binding term sheet with Hersing. The proposed joint venture is subject to due diligence and agreement on detailed terms and conditions. If there are any material developments, CapitaLand will make further announcement on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") in accordance with the Listing Rules of the SGX-ST.

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