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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

13 Jan 2010 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 13/01/2010
2. Name of Director Jackson Peter Tai
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Shareholding 12/01/2010
2. Name of Registered Holder Jackson Peter Tai
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest Exercise of Share Options/Convertibles

Exercise of CapitaLand's share options in respect of a total of 193,450 CapitaLand's shares at an average price of S$2.52 per share as follows:

(a) 99,090 shares at S$1.79 each; and
(b) 94,360 shares at S$3.28 each.
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change 389,060
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.009 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice 193,450
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.005 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 2.52
No. of Shares held after the change 582,510
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.014 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 389,060 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.009 % 0 %
No. of shares held after the change 582,510 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.014 % 0 %
Footnotes % of issued share capital is based on 4,248,369,783 issued shares as at 12 January 2010.

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