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News

Establishment Of Indirect Subsidiary In Vietnam, CapitaLand - Thien Duc Company Limited

06 Jan 2010 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,519 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,923 bytes)
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