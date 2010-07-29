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News

CapitaCommercial Trust - "Quill Capita Trust - 2nd Quarter 2010 Financial Results" Financial Statement And Related Announcement

29 Jul 2010 Back

For the Financial Period Ended: 30-06-2010 CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited ("CCTML"), the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcements and news release relating to 2nd Quarter 2010 Financial Results of Quill Capita Trust. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by CCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.

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