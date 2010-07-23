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Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets

23 Jul 2010 Back
Date of Valuation Name of Valuer Description of Property Valuation
30/06/2010 Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties S$1,577,701,231
30/06/2010 Savills (Singapore) Pte Ltd Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties S$21,177,750

 

Additional Information
The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours 8 Shenton Way #13-01, Singapore 068811
Reports are available till this date 22/10/2010

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 175,605 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 171,676 bytes)
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