News
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
|Date of Valuation
|Name of Valuer
|Description of Property
|Valuation
|30/06/2010
|Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties
|S$1,577,701,231
|30/06/2010
|Savills (Singapore) Pte Ltd
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties
|S$21,177,750
|Additional Information
|The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours
|8 Shenton Way #13-01, Singapore 068811
|Reports are available till this date
|22/10/2010
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 175,605 bytes)