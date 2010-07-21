News
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
|Date of Valuation
|Name of Valuer
|Description of Property
|Valuation
|30/06/2010
|CB Richard Ellis (Pte) Ltd and Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels
|Raffles City
250 & 252 North Bridge Road,
2 Stamford Road and 80 Bras Basah Road
Note: CMT's 40% interest in Raffles City amounts to S$1,028.8 million.
|S$2,572,000,000
|Additional Information
|The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours
|39 Robinson Road, #18-01 Robinson Point, Singapore 068911
|Reports are available till this date
|20/10/2010
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 50,244 bytes)