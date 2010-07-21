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Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets

21 Jul 2010 Back
Date of Valuation Name of Valuer Description of Property Valuation
30/06/2010 CB Richard Ellis (Pte) Ltd Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties. S$3,950,600,000
30/06/2010 CB Richard Ellis (Pte) Ltd and Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels Raffles City, 250 & 252 North Bridge Road, 2 Stamford Road and 80 Bras Basah Road
Note: CCT's 60% interest in Raffles City amounted to S$1,543,200,000
S$2,572,000,000

 

Additional Information
The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours 39 Robinson Road #18-01, Robinson Point, Singapore 068911
Reports are available till this date 20/10/2010

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 57,858 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,465 bytes)
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