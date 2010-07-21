News
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
|Date of Valuation
|Name of Valuer
|Description of Property
|Valuation
|30/06/2010
|CB Richard Ellis (Pte) Ltd
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties.
|S$3,950,600,000
|30/06/2010
|CB Richard Ellis (Pte) Ltd and Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels
|Raffles City, 250 & 252 North Bridge Road, 2 Stamford Road and 80 Bras Basah Road
Note: CCT's 60% interest in Raffles City amounted to S$1,543,200,000
|S$2,572,000,000
|Additional Information
|The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours
|39 Robinson Road #18-01, Robinson Point, Singapore 068911
|Reports are available till this date
|20/10/2010
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 57,858 bytes)