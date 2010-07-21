News
CapitaCommercial Trust - "(1) Second Quarter Results and (2) Presentation Slides - CapitaCommercial Trust First Half 2010 Results" Financial Statement And Related Announcement
For the Financial Period Ended: 30-06-2010 CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited ("CCTML"), the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matter. For details, please refer to the announcements posted by CCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.