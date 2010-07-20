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English

About Us
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Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

Date Of Release Of Second Quarter and Half-Year 2010 Financial Results Financial Statement And Related Announcement

20 Jul 2010 Back

For the Financial Period Ended: 30-06-2010 CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that it will release on Wednesday, 4 August 2010, its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended 30 June 2010. CapitaLand will hold a presentation for analysts and the media on its financial results at 5.15 pm on the same day. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com.

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