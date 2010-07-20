News
Date Of Release Of Second Quarter and Half-Year 2010 Financial Results Financial Statement And Related Announcement
For the Financial Period Ended: 30-06-2010 CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that it will release on Wednesday, 4 August 2010, its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended 30 June 2010. CapitaLand will hold a presentation for analysts and the media on its financial results at 5.15 pm on the same day. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com.