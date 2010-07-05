CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

News Release - Wong Heang Fine Takes Over As Capitaland Residential Singapore CEO

05 Jul 2010 Back

The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 113,854 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 113,854 bytes)
Back to top