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News Release - Wong Heang Fine Takes Over As Capitaland Residential Singapore CEO
The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
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CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
Attachments