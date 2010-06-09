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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

09 Jun 2010 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 03/06/2010
2. Name of Director Liew Mun Leong
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Interest 01/06/2010
2. Name of Registered Holder (1) Liew Mun Leong (2) Ng Lai Peng (spouse)
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest Open Market Purchase

(1) Purchase of S$1,000,000 principal amount of the 3.125% Convertible Bonds Due 2018 (the "Bonds") issued by CapitaLand Limited (the "Company").

(2) Purchase of S$500,000 principal amount of the Bonds. Mr Liew is deemed, by virtue of Section 164 of the Companies Act (Cap.50), to have an interest in the Bonds held by his spouse.
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice 1,500,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.1429 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 0.979
No. of Shares held after the change 1,500,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.1429 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 0 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0 % 0 %
No. of shares held after the change 1,000,000 500,000
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.0952 % 0.0476 %
Footnotes 1. Parts I, II and IV relate to interest in the Bonds which are the subject matter of this notice. References to "Shares", "no. of shares" and "issued share capital" should be read instead as "the Bonds", "principal amount of the Bonds" and "aggregate principal amount of the Bonds outstanding" respectively.

2. S$1,050,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Bonds was outstanding as at 3 June 2010. Based on the conversion price of S$7.1468, Mr Liew is deemed interested in (i) 139,922 unissued ordinary shares of the Company underlying the Bonds held by him, and (ii) 69,961 unissued ordinary shares of the Company underlying the Bonds held by his spouse.

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