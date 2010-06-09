News
Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest
|Part I
|1.
|Date of notice to issuer
|03/06/2010
|2.
|Name of Director
|Liew Mun Leong
|3.
|Notice Type
|Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
|Part II
|1.
|Date of change of Interest
|01/06/2010
|2.
|Name of Registered Holder
|(1) Liew Mun Leong (2) Ng Lai Peng (spouse)
|3.
|Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest
|Open Market Purchase
(1) Purchase of S$1,000,000 principal amount of the 3.125% Convertible Bonds Due 2018 (the "Bonds") issued by CapitaLand Limited (the "Company").
(2) Purchase of S$500,000 principal amount of the Bonds. Mr Liew is deemed, by virtue of Section 164 of the Companies Act (Cap.50), to have an interest in the Bonds held by his spouse.
|4.
|Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
|
|Part III - Not Required
|Part IV
|1.
|Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
|