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About Us
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Global

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News

Ascott Residence Trust - "(1) Unaudited Results for The Quarter Ended 31 March 2010; And (2) Ascott Reit Achieves S$10.3 Million Unitholders' Distribution For 1Q 2010" Financial Statement And Related Announcement

31 Mar 2010 Back

For the Financial Period Ended: 31-03-2010 CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited ("ARTML"), the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcement and news release posted by ARTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.

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