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CapitaCommercial Trust - "S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note programme Established by CCT MTN Pte. Ltd. and Guaranteed By HSGB Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited (In Its Capacity As Trustee of CapitaCommercial Trust): (I) Increase To The MTN Programme Limit; (II) Removal Of The Condition Precedent For The Issuance Of New Notes Under The MTN Programme That The MTN Programme Must Be Assigned A Debt Rating Of Not Lower Than "Baa2" Or "BBB"; And (III) Amendment Of The Trust Deed."
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matters, as attached for information.
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- Attachment 1 (Size: 110,151 bytes)