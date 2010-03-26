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News

Australand - "Australand Secures Major Collins Street Project"

26 Mar 2010 Back

CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Australand, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 74,255 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 74,693 bytes)
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