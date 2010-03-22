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News

Dissolution Of Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Uptrend Assets Limited

22 Mar 2010 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,124 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,526 bytes)
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