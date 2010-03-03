News
Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest
Arfat Selvam (aka Arfat Selvam Binte Noor Mohamed Abdul Latiff)
Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Date of change of Shareholding
Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest
# Others Vesting of restricted shares awarded under the contingent awards on 6 May 2008 and 20 March 2009 pursuant to CapitaLand Limited Restricted Stock Plan.
Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
No. of Shares held before the change
As a percentage of issued share capital
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received
No. of Shares held after the change
Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
No. of shares held before the change
No. of shares held after the change
% of issued share capital is based on 4,255,498,527 issued shares as at 2 March 2010.