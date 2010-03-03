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Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

03 Mar 2010 Back

Arfat Selvam (aka Arfat Selvam Binte Noor Mohamed Abdul Latiff)

Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.

Date of change of Shareholding

Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest

# Others Vesting of restricted shares awarded under the contingent awards on 6 May 2008 and 20 March 2009 pursuant to CapitaLand Limited Restricted Stock Plan.

Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder

No. of Shares held before the change

As a percentage of issued share capital

No. of Shares which are subject of this notice

Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received

No. of Shares held after the change

Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :

No. of shares held before the change

No. of shares held after the change

% of issued share capital is based on 4,255,498,527 issued shares as at 2 March 2010.

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