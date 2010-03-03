CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Notice Of A Director's (Including A Director Who Is A Substantial Shareholder) Interest And Change In Interest

03 Mar 2010 Back
Part I
1. Date of notice to issuer 03/03/2010
2. Name of Director Lim Chin Beng
3. Notice Type Notice of a Director's (including a director who is a substantial shareholder) Interest and Change in Interest.
Part II
1. Date of change of Shareholding 01/03/2010
2. Name of Registered Holder Lim Chin Beng
3. Circumstance(s) giving rise to the interest or change in interest # Others

Vesting of restricted shares awarded under the contingent awards on 6 May 2008 and 20 March 2009 pursuant to CapitaLand Limited Restricted Stock Plan.
4. Information relating to shares held in the name of the Registered Holder
 
No. of Shares held before the change 642,461
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.015 %
No. of Shares which are subject of this notice 27,670
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.001 %
Amount of consideration (excluding brokerage and stamp duties) per share paid or received 0
No. of Shares held after the change 670,131
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.016 %
Part III - Not Required
Part IV
1. Holdings of Director, including direct and deemed interest :
 
  Direct Deemed
No. of shares held before the change 642,461 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.015 % 0 %
No. of shares held after the change 670,131 0
As a percentage of issued share capital 0.016 % 0 %
Footnotes % of issued share capital is based on 4,255,498,527 issued shares as at 2 March 2010.

Back to top