CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Striking Off Of Dormant Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, pFission Investment Pte Ltd

14 May 2010 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,222 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,624 bytes)
Back to top