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Presentation Slides To Be Presented At Deutsche Bank Access Asia Conference 2010 On 10 May 2010

10 May 2010 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,823,110 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,822,815 bytes)
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