CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Australand - "Australand Completes Share Consolidation"

03 May 2010 Back

CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Australand, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 67,331 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 67,751 bytes)
Back to top