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News

Australand - "Australand Reclassified As A Diversified REIT"

04 Nov 2010 Back

CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Australand, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 89,588 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 89,588 bytes)
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