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About Us
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Global

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News

Ascott Residence Trust - "2010 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement And Advanced Distribution Announcement" Financial Statement And Related Announcement

22 Oct 2010 Back

For the Financial Period Ended: 30-09-2010 CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited ("ARTML"), the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued announcements and a news release on the above matters. For details, please refer to the announcements and news release posted by ARTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.

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