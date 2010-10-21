News
CapitaCommercial Trust - "2010 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement And Distribution Announcement" Financial Statement And Related Announcement
For the Financial Period Ended: 30-09-2010 CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited ("CCTML"), the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement and a news release on the above matter. For details, please refer to the announcement and news release posted by CCTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com.