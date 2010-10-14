News
Macao Studio City
CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") refers to New Cotai Entertainment LLC's ("NC") press announcement dated 14 October 2010 relating to the alleged legal proceedings commenced by NC against eSun Holdings Limited ("eSun"), CapitaLand and certain other parties regarding the Macao Studio City ("MSC") joint venture. CapitaLand has an effective 20% interest in the proposed MSC project through East Asia Satellite Television (Holdings) Limited ("EAST"), a joint venture company with eSun. The MSC project is held directly by EAST and New Cotai LLC in the proportions of 60% and 40% respectively. CapitaLand has not been served any writ of summons regarding the alleged legal proceedings and is therefore presently unable to comment on the same. CapitaLand believes that the alleged claim is without any merit and CapitaLand will defend it vigorously. CapitaLand also wishes to add that eSun has affirmed an indemnity in favour of CapitaLand in respect of any losses which may be suffered by CapitaLand in any legal proceedings brought by NC or any of its related parties against CapitaLand in relation to the MSC project. CapitaLand will make the appropriate announcement once it has more information regarding the alleged legal proceedings.