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News

Capitaland (HK) Investment Limited - A Dormant Company In Members' Voluntary Liquidation

04 Oct 2010 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,256 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,656 bytes)
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